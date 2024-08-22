GOGOCAR BİLİŞİM ANONİM ŞİRKETİ COOKIE POLICY

As GOGOCAR BİLİŞİM ANONİM ŞİRKETİ ("RentiCar" or "Company"), we use cookies on our website www.renticar.com in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 and other relevant legislation.

With this text, we will inform you about cookies in general and the cookies we use on our www.renticar.com website.

Cookies are small files that are uploaded to your device through your browser when you enter a website. Cookies make the website work more efficiently and provide a faster and more personalized experience. It can also be used for advertising and marketing activities if you give your consent. The cookies we use make it possible to store information about your visit on your device when you visit our website and to use this information during your subsequent visits. Therefore, cookies do not contain information other than visit logs on the web. Cookies that created by our Site and read only by our Site are primary cookies.

The types of cookies we use on our site www.renticar.com are shown below.

The content offered on our site is provided through other domain addresses besides the abovementioned domain address. In this case, each domain address creates its own exclusive third-party cookies.

The types of cookies we use on our site and the purposes for which we use them are as follows: You can change your options from the "cookie settings".

Cookie Type and Purposes of Use

1- Session Cookies: Cookies that are valid during your use of our website and will remain valid until you close your internet browser.

2- Persistent Cookies: These cookies are cookies stored in your browser that remain valid until you erase them or until the expiration date.

3- Mandatory Cookies: They are cookies that are obligatory to be used in order for the website to function properly and in accordance with the service to be provided, and for you to benefit from the features of our website and the services offered.

4- Functional and Analytical Cookies: They are cookies that are used for purposes such as remembering your preferences during your visit to our Site, using our Site effectively and planned, and setting up our Site to respond to your requests and containing data about how you use the site. Due to their qualifications, such cookies may contain your personal data. Through these cookies, for example, your language preference for viewing our Site is processed.

Storing and Accessing Cookies

Cookies created by our Site is stored on your computer by your browser. The information contained in these cookies is only accessible by our Site, which is provided under the domain name (www.renticar.com) that generates the cookie, and accessible remotely if you use the same browser.

It Is Up to You to Accept Cookies:

Your internet browsers automatically accept cookies that are usually used on the sites you visit. The use of cookies is not mandatory in order to use our Website, but if you set your browser to block all cookies, the quality of your user experience may decrease and may prevent you from accessing our Site or benefiting from the various functions of our Site.

You can configure your browser to block cookies for all sites or certain sites, alert them when cookies are created, block third-party cookies, or count all cookies as session cookies.

On the other hand, you can delete cookies saved on your device through your browser or you can see and track the list and values of these cookies.

Security of Your Personal Data

Cookies are not used for the purposes specified in this Cookie Information Text and all relevant transactions are carried out in accordance with the KVKK no.6698 (GDPR). Your personal data obtained through cookies is processed, stored and secured by the Company in accordance with the KVKK.

Your Right to Information

Within the scope of Article 11 of the KVKK, you may contact the Company and

To find out if your personal data has been processed,

Requesting information about your personal data if it has been processed,

To learn the purpose of processing your personal data and whether it is used in accordance with its purpose,

To know the third parties to whom your personal data is transferred at home or abroad,

Request correction of your personal data if it is incomplete or incorrectly processed,

Request the deletion or destruction of personal data within the framework of the conditions stipulated in Article 7 of the Law,

Request notification of transactions made in accordance with paragraphs (d) and (e) of article 11 of the Law to third parties to whom your personal data is transferred,

Objecting to the emergence of a result against yourself by analyzing your processed data exclusively through automated systems,

Request compensation for damages if you suffer losses due to unlawful processing of your personal data,

This Cookie Information Text may be updated to comply with the KVKK due to the changing processes that may occur in our commercial operation. If you are on our automated email delivery list, you will be notified of these updates by e-mail. If you are not included in our automated email delivery list, you should visit our site frequently for updates.