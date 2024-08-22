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Car Rental

How Do I Rent a Car?
What are the Make and Model Information of Rental Cars?
Can the Car Rental Period be Extended?
Can I Take a Pet in a Rental Car?
Are Spare Keys Provided in Car Rentals?

Terms and Conditions of Car Rental

Can I Travel Abroad with a Leased Car?
What happens if someone else drives the rental car?
How Many People Can Drive a Rental Car?
Who Pays the Damage in Case of an Accident in a Rental Car?
How Many Days Can I Rent a Car?

Pricing & Payment

Is There a Deposit Fee for Car Rental?
What are the Payment Options in Car Rental?
Is fuel included in car rental?
What are the Differences in Car Rental Prices?
What is the Car Rental Fee Calculated Based on?

Vehicle Pickup

What are the fuel-related issues to be considered during the vehicle return process?
What are the procedures/controls to be performed when picking up the vehicle?
What is the fuel level in the tank of my rental car?
Where to pick up the rented vehicle?

Delivering the Vehicle

Where should I deliver the vehicle?
What should be considered when handing over the vehicle?

Accident, Damage and Missing Embezzlement Status

What happens if the car key is lost?
What happens if the license is lost?

Additional Services

What are the expenditure items included in the car rental fee? Which types of expenses are excluded from this scope?
How to get extra services/products?

Airport Car Rental

Where are the Airport Pickup Points for My Rental Car?

Monthly Car Rental

How to Rent a Car Monthly?
What is Monthly Car Rental?

Long Term Car Rental

What is Long Term Car Rental?
How long is the long term car rental period?

Commercial Vehicle Rental

How Long Should Commercial Vehicles be Leased?
What are the Commercial Vehicle Models for Rent?
What are the Differences between Passenger Cars?
Which Documents Are Needed When Renting a Commercial Vehicle?
How are the Approval Stages in Commercial Vehicle Leasing Processes?