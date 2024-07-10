Frequently Asked Questions

What are the procedures/controls to be performed when picking up the vehicle? Driver's license, driver's credit card, ID card and Reservation Information Form must be with you when you pick up the car. The deposit fee, which varies depending on the duration of the car rental, is collected from your credit card at the office of the car rental company. In addition, your Findex credit rating is checked by the car rental company.

What are the documents required for vehicle delivery? Driver's license, driver's credit card, ID and Reservation Information Form must be with you when you pick up the vehicle.

Where to pick up the rented vehicle? When the reservation process is completed, a Reservation Information Form is sent to you. The sent form contains the location information of the car rental office where you will pick up the vehicle. The vehicle can be picked up from the vehicle delivery location in this information.

What are the fuel-related issues to be considered during the vehicle delivery and return stages? Fuel management practices may vary according to car rental companies. The general practice is to return the vehicle at the fuel level received.

What should be considered when returning the vehicle? When you go to return the vehicle, you must have all the documents and items received at the delivery of the vehicle such as license, key, delivery form. The Vehicle Return Form must be filled out after the necessary controls are carried out together with the relevant company official at the vehicle.

What is the process and what are the obligations in case of early return of the vehicle? In case of a condition that requires early refund, you can perform your transactions in accordance with the criteria specified in the rental agreement via www.renticar.com or by calling the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308. In this case, the price corresponding to the interval of days the vehicle is used according to the date to be refunded is taken as the basis and the transactions of the amount to be refunded are sent to the bank by our company within 3 business days. Banks generally refund the relevant amount to your credit card within 7 days.

What should be done if the rented vehicle cannot be delivered on the return day? According to the rental agreement, the vehicle must be delivered at the promised time. If the delivery date of the vehicle is delayed for any reason, the car rental company or RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 should be contacted immediately.

What should be done if the return time of the vehicle is delayed? Although it varies according to the contractual terms of the car rental companies, the general procedure in this regard is that the vehicle whose delivery is delayed is charged by calculating a one-day rental fee, provided that it is delivered at the same time on the day after the delivery date at the latest. In this case, you should contact the car rental company or RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.

What are the differences in car rental prices? Car rental prices may vary depending on the segment, make/model, gear type, fuel type, rental period and additional services/products received during the rental period. In addition, the supply status of the requested vehicle (more/less in stock) and the rental time (weekends, public holidays, etc.) affect the prices.

How to submit corporate rental requests? Your request is received through the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 and a return is provided by the relevant unit.

What does a mileage limit or unlimited kilometers mean? Mileage limitations vary according to the conditions set by the car rental companies. A certain mileage limit can be imposed daily or during the car rental period, or a car can be rented without any mileage limit.

Can the rented vehicle be used by a different person? The right to use the rented vehicle belongs to the person designated as the driver during the vehicle delivery process. Upon request, 'Additional Driver' option can be offered for a certain fee.

What are the services offered by the Contact Center? You can reach RentiCar Contact Center (24/7) at 0850 308 0 308 for all transactions related to car reservation, any complaints, requests and questions.

Is it possible to rent without paying a deposit? Although deposit collection is a situation that varies according to car rental companies; the general practice is not to rent without a deposit.

How can extra services/products be purchased? The services/products offered vary according to the car rental company. Detailed information can be obtained from the car rental company during vehicle delivery.

What to do if a license plate is lost? In case the license plate of the vehicle is lost or stolen, please contact the company you rented the vehicle from. If the company cannot be reached, please contact the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308. In case of theft or loss, a report must be made through law enforcement officers.

What to do if a license is lost? In cases such as the theft of the vehicle's license, please contact the company you rented the vehicle from. If the company cannot be reached, please contact the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308. In case of theft, a report must be made through law enforcement officers.

What to do when the key is lost? In case of loss of the vehicle key, you should immediately contact the company where the vehicle was rented. If you cannot reach the relevant company, you can contact the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.

What to do if a vehicle is stolen? A complaint should be filed immediately with the nearest law enforcement agency. The car rental company and the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 should be informed about the matter.

Who is responsible for vehicle inspection in monthly rentals? Inspection and exhaust measurement times are reminded to you by the company you rented the vehicle from. In such cases, the costs belong to the company providing rental service. In order to avoid any inconvenience, please check the validity period of the inspection on the license when renting your vehicle and when the time comes, have your inspection done and take your receipts and send them to your car rental company by keeping a copy of them with you. You can have your vehicle inspection and exhaust emission measurement performed at any TÜVTÜRK station. An online appointment must be made by visiting www.tuvturk.com.tr. Please have your inspection procedures done with the inspection authorization letter you will receive from the company.

What to do if the malfunction or vehicle warning lights come on? The car rental company should be contacted immediately by stopping the vehicle in a safe place. In case of inaccessibility, the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 should be called. The vehicle should not be driven while the warning lights are on.

What to do in case of an accident? In case of a one-sided accident, it is mandatory to prepare an accident report through law enforcement officers. Taking photographs of the accident scene and the vehicle will be useful for the safety of the process.

What is the procedure in case of an accident while the leased vehicle is being driven by an unregistered driver? If the driver involved in the accident is not registered (primary or additional driver), the insurance is not liable for any damages and all liabilities must be borne by the driver who rented the vehicle.

How does the replacement vehicle process work in case of damage or annual maintenance of the vehicle? The annual routine maintenance of the vehicle belongs to the company providing rental service. In case of possible damage, the replacement process is operated according to legal regulations.

What are insurance transactions? How is it done? Practices regarding insurance transactions vary according to the car rental company and the insurance services offered by this company. Traffic insurance of the vehicle is compulsory, and for insurance services other than this, you can create additional assurance by obtaining information from the car rental company upon delivery of the vehicle.

What are the conditions that are not covered by insurance? Insurance coverage varies according to car rental companies and the insurance conditions they provide. It is recommended to get detailed information from the rental company during the vehicle delivery phase.

Is the responsibility for paying the Motor Vehicle Tax (MTV) the responsibility of the user or the car rental service provider? The responsibility for payment of both MTV and other taxes belonging to the vehicle belongs to the company providing rental service.

Who pays for routine maintenance of the vehicle? Routine maintenance fees of the vehicle are covered by the car rental company.

How are HGS usage and top-ups made? Payment methods vary depending on the company offering your car rental service, but in general practice, all your tolls during your rental period are deducted from your deposit. This also includes penalized tolls.

In a possible case, how is the traffic fine paid? According to the law in force, traffic fines are sent to the driver who rented the vehicle. Traffic fines are accessible via e-government.

What is a deposit and how is it applied? The deposit amount, which is informed during the rental process, is debited from the credit card by the company offering the rental service on the day the vehicle is delivered. The deposit amount is collected at the stage of vehicle delivery in order to pay the extra fees at the end of the rental period. These extra fees include costs such as missing fuel, damage, additional services, additional assurances. If there are no extra charges during the rental period, the deposit amount will be returned to your credit card by the rental company within 10 days.

Where can I request an invoice? You can easily submit your invoice requests by calling the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308. Following your request, your invoice will be sent to your e-mail address registered in our system as soon as possible.

What are the expenditure items included in the rental fee and which types of expenditures are excluded? In addition to the rental price of your vehicle, Damage Liability Assurance, Theft Assurance and 20% Value Added Tax are included. Expense items charged in addition to the rental price are as follows:- Mileage Excess Fee: Although it varies according to the company offering the car rental service, the right to use kilometers in daily car rental service is generally limited. Excess mileage fee varies on the basis of vehicle group and you can obtain detailed information from RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or the company you rented your car from.- Other items: Fuel Oil, Personal Accident Assurance, Mini Damage Assurance, Discretionary Financial Liability Assurance, One Way Fee, Interior Parts Insurance, 3rd party Liability Insurance, Delivery / Pick-up Fee according to office availability, Baby Seat, Navigation, Additional Driver and Bridge and Highway Crossing Device-Card Usage Fee, etc.- For vehicles returned with a missing / empty fuel tank during return, the fuel difference is charged together with the service fee.

Can I rent a car without a credit card? The rental transaction can be made by debit or credit card. The deposit amount to be paid at the car rental office can only be paid with the credit card of the renter.

At what stage and why is my credit card information collected? Credit card information is needed for reservation and vehicle delivery deposit transactions. The fast and reliable credit card payment method is preferred because it allows the reservation, deposit and subsequent fees to be realized without any problems.

How to rent a car from RentiCar? On www.renticar.com, you can easily enter the date and location information, select the vehicle features you want and make your reservation in a few steps. Moreover, it is very easy to become a member. With RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308), you can make transactions for your existing reservations as well as make new reservations. You can also request a price and vehicle offer via e-mail at info@renticar.com.

Can you rent a car daily or monthly? Of course, you can rent a car for as long as you need. You can make your daily or monthly car reservations on our website www.renticar.com or by calling the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.

Which brands and models of vehicles do you offer for rent? Various brands and models of vehicles for your preferred segments are available from our contracted companies offering rental services.

What are the daily and monthly rental periods? Daily rentals are for periods of less than 30 days and monthly rentals are for periods of 30 days or more.

What is one-way rental? The return of the vehicle to a location different from the location where it was picked up is called one-way rental. According to the distance difference between the two locations, the fee tariff is applied on the conditions determined by the car rental company.

What is the information and procedures required for car reservation? For vehicle reservation, the appropriate vehicle is determined with filters such as location information of the vehicle delivery/return point, delivery/return dates, vehicle specifications (segment, fuel, gear). After the vehicle to be reserved is determined, the driver's name, surname, phone and e-mail information is received and the payment step is started. After the approval of the calculated car rental price is given, the collection is made via credit card. The driver must have his/her own credit card, ID card, driver's license and Reservation Document with him/her at the pick-up stage. The deposit amount is withdrawn from the driver's own credit card at the pick-up stage.

What are the rental age and driving license requirements? Although the conditions vary according to car rental companies, in general practice, it is required to be 21 years old and to have a minimum 1-year Group B driver's license.

Who can rent a car? In order to rent a car, it is sufficient to have a driver's license and to comply with the minimum driving license period set by the rental company providing the vehicle. This period may vary according to the conditions set by the company where you will rent your car.

Can you travel abroad with a rented car? It is forbidden to use the rented vehicles abroad.

How to extend the rental period of a vehicle? The approval of a car rental extension request depends on the availability at the car rental company. For an extension request, please contact RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.

Can the return location of the vehicle be changed after booking? When picking up the vehicle, the return location change request is forwarded to the car rental company. If there is a price difference due to the location difference, this difference will be charged. For return location change requests that may arise after the vehicle is picked up, you should contact the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.