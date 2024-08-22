Electric Vehicle Rental

Electric car rental options offer new generation and environmentally friendly solutions. Thanks to RentiCar's wide range of partners, you can rent an electric vehicle of your choice and start your journey with an environmentally friendly car. Thanks to its rental points in many different cities in Turkey, you can pick up your car at city or airport locations and start your journey. Thanks to the wide variety of vehicles, you can easily find a model that meets your expectations among the electric car rental options. You can start the reservation process to take delivery of your car with an affordable price advantage without wasting time!

Electric Car Rental Models

When starting yourelectric car rental process, do not neglect to find a model you like. Thanks to our many different business partners, you can catch a rich variety of vehicles and find the electric vehicle that appeals to you. The electric vehicles you can book may vary according to the duration, region and similar factors. You can find electric cars in many classes from sedans to SUVs. You can rent an electric vehicle in the appropriate class according to the condition of your trip, the number of people, road conditions and other factors. For example, you can rent the BYD ATTO 3, a great SUV depending on the situation, and enjoy traveling around the city in an environmentally friendly vehicle. Offering a range of 420 km, the BYD ATTO 3 can go from 30% to 80% in just 29 minutes on a fast charge.

Italian automobile manufacturer Fiat is also in the market with electric vehicles such as the 500e. The Fiat 500e model, which is 100% electric, is one of the electric cars you can rent. An iconic and cute hatchback, the model offers a range of 320 km. In addition, it needs only 5 minutes of charging for a range of 50 km. There are also electric models offered by the French carmaker Renault. The Renault Zoe, for example, offers a driving range of up to 386 km. With its 100 kW (135 horsepower) engine, the Renault Zoe is ideal for city driving. In addition, the Citroen AMI model is also becoming increasingly popular for city driving. Offering a 75 km range, this electric car accelerates to a maximum speed of 45 km. With the Citroen AMI, which has a seating capacity of 2 people, you can experience an environmentally friendly vehicle experience in your urban, short-distance drives. You can search for the availability of the electric vehicles you will rent by entering the location and date information, and you can review the result pages. If the vehicle you have chosen is not available, remember that a solution will be provided with an equivalent vehicle model.

Electric Car Rental Periods

You can choose from options such as daily, monthly or long-term electric car rental according to your needs. Each of these rental models comes with different advantages and benefits. For example, if you need a vehicle for a day or a week, the daily electric car rental option is very advantageous for you. In addition, if you need a vehicle for a period exceeding 1 month, the monthly electric car rental model can offer more affordable price advantages. For rentals of 30 days or more, you can find more affordable solutions by choosing monthly car rental. Long-term car rental is valid between 12 and 36 months. If you want to rent an electric car for these periods, you can benefit from the long-term model. You can also benefit from the fleet rental system within this service and meet your corporate transportation needs with electric cars. You can find electric cars that can be used especially by your company personnel and managers for urban business trips within long-term services. In addition, many electric cars with long range options can also be preferred for intercity and long trips.

Advantages of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, stand out both in purchases and rentals. The main advantage of electric cars is their environmental friendliness. In line with the working principle of electric vehicles, the absence of a clutch, transmission or exhaust pipe can bring environmentally friendly features to the fore. From this point of view, electric vehicles are considered as environmentally friendly vehicles as they do not emit exhaust gas emissions. Another important advantage is the quiet driving experience expected in comfortable journeys. Electric vehicles provide a quieter and smoother driving experience. Thus, it is possible to travel extremely comfortably in urban and intercity journeys. The third advantage stands out in the area of fuel cost. Generally, the charging cost of electric vehicles is more affordable than fuel prices in traditional vehicles. Thus, electric vehicles can provide a significant advantage in terms of fuel economy. Finally, thanks to the increasing number of charging stations in Turkey, access to charging points is getting easier. If you want to rent an electric car that provides environmentally friendly and quiet driving and offers low fuel consumption, you can start your transactions through RentiCar, which offers a rich variety of vehicles!

Electric Car Rental Prices

Electric car rental prices vary according to the model of the vehicle, rental period and similar conditions. Thanks to our business partners, you can discover many electric vehicles in different segments and features and complete your rental transactions immediately. You can also customize your search by using the price filter during car rental. In this way, you can catch affordable price advantages and experience 100% electric driving. In addition, electric car rental prices move on a wide scale according to the extra packages that can be purchased. Thanks to these extra packages, you can make your journey more comfortable and safe.

If you wish, you can also review our blog content titled Curiosities About Electric Vehicles.