DISCLOSURE TEXT FOR THE PROTECTION AND PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA

Data Controller

In accordance with the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 ("Law"), great importance is given to the protection of your personal data by Gogocar Information Joint Stock Company ('RentiCar' or "Company"), acting as a data controller.

Purposes for Processing Personal Data

Your collected personal data may be processed by our Company within the scope of conducting the necessary works by our work units so that you can benefit from the goods and services offered by our Company and to manage the relevant processes accordingly, conducting the necessary works by our work units and to manage the relevant process for carrying out the commercial activities conducted by our Company, and securing the legal, technical and commercial-business security of our Company and data subjects who are in a business relationship with our Company and for the below mentioned purposes ("the Purposes" or "Objectives"), in accordance with the data processing conditions set out in Articles 5 and 6 of the Law.:

Ensuring that you benefit from our daily or monthly car rental services and fulfilling reservations or cancelling requests within this scope,

Contracting and executing lease agreements,

Creation, tracking or cancellation of memberships,

Fulfillment of support services after car rental service,

Carrying out accounting and financial processes,

Carrying out financial risk assessments of customers,

Receipt, evaluation and conclusion of your requests, complaints and suggestions by our company,

Planning and execution of customer relationship management processes,

Conducting surveys to gather information on the diversification and development of the products/services offered

Follow-up and execution of legal affairs,

Follow-up of activities related to the Services,

Fulfillment of official institution requests,

Execution of information security processes,

Carrying out audit and ethical activities,

Planning and execution of customer satisfaction and corporate communication activities,

Carrying out sweepstakes, campaigns, contests, promotions or advertising activities,

Providing additional benefits to loyalty program members,

If you have given your consent, the products and services offered by our Company are customized according to your tastes, usage habits and needs and recommended to you and in this context advertising, promotion, campaign and similar commercial electronic messages are sent to your contact information.

To whom and for what purpose the processed personal data may be transferred

Your personal data is collected; In order to achieve the Objectives, it may be transferred to our business/solution partners, suppliers, legally authorized public institutions and legally authorized private persons within the framework of the personal data processing conditions and purposes specified in Article 8 of the Law. You can find detailed information about the parties to which your personal data is transferred from the Policy (Cookie Policy).

If you give your express consent; your identity, communication, customer transaction, financial and marketing data, receipt and execution of rental agreements, receipt and fulfillment of cancellation requests, monitoring of activities related to services and providing additional benefits to loyalty program members and the creation, follow-up or cancellation of memberships within the scope of benefiting from daily or monthly car rental services, for the purposes of processing data abroad, can be shared within the framework of the personal data processing conditions specified in Article 9 of the Law.

If you give your express consent, identity, communication, user preferences, customer transaction, financial and marketing data, in order for monitoring and organization of service-related activities, performance measurements, calculating Gogocar's license fees and performing financial transactions, reporting of booking requests and cancellations, membership creation, follow-up and cancellations, and loyalty program activities, product/service development in order to provide, carry out all written and oral communication activities, provide car rental services if you wish to benefit from services abroad and carry out membership activities, can be shared within the framework of the personal data processing conditions specified in Article 9 of the Law.

If you give your express consent, your identity data, contact data, financial data and usage habits data, products and services offered by our Company are customized to your tastes, usage habits and needs and recommended to you in order to send advertising, promotion, campaign and similar commercial electronic messages to your contact information. For this purpose, all personal data specified herein can be shared, within the framework of the processing conditions in accordance with the article 9 of the Law, with Amazon.com INC (Amazon.com), Tegsoft Yönetim ve Bilişim Hiz. Ltd. Şti. (Tegsoft), Eko Çağrı Merkezi Hizmetleri A.Ş.(Specto), Webinstats Yazılım Hiz. ve Tic. Ltd.Şti (WebInStats), Mutlucell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Mutlucell) and Netgsm İletişim ve Bilgi Teknolojileri A.Ş. (Netgsm)

Method and Legal Reason for Personal Data Collection

Your personal data is collected when you have been in contact with our Company for the sales or delivering of our goods and services, electronically, through our web page, mobile applications, social media accounts, e-mail, call center and via the usage of vehicle, physically, through cargo/mail, facsimile, face-to-face meeting channels, pursuant to legal grounds specified in Articles 5 and 6 of the Law and provided below.

Based on the legal reason that the processing of personal data belonging to the parties to the contract is necessary, provided that it is directly related to the establishment or performance of a contract;

Ensuring that you benefit from our daily or monthly car rental service and fulfilling reservations or cancellation requests within this scope,

Contracting and executing lease agreements,

Creation, follow-up or cancellation of memberships related to our company's car rental services,

Fulfillment of after-sales support services,

Providing additional benefits to loyalty program members,

Based on the legal reason that our company is obliged to fulfill its legal obligation;

Fulfillment of official institution requests,

Data processing is mandatory for the establishment, exercise or protection of a right based on its legal reason;

Receipt, evaluation and conclusion of your requests, complaints and suggestions by our company,

Based on the legal reason that data processing is mandatory for the legitimate interests of the data controller, provided that it does not harm the fundamental rights and freedoms of the person concerned;

Carrying out accounting and financial processes,

Carrying out financial risk assessments of customers,

Planning and execution of customer relationship management processes,

Follow-up and execution of legal affairs,

Execution of information security processes,

Carrying out audit and ethical activities,

Follow-up of activities related to the Services,

Planning and execution of customer satisfaction and corporate communication activities,

Carrying out sweepstakes, campaigns, contests, promotions or advertising activities,

If you give your express consent;

Identification, communication, customer, customer processing, marketing and the privatization of your vehicle and insurance information according to the likes, usage habits and needs of the products and services offered by our Company and in this context, processing for the purpose of sending advertising, promotion, campaign and similar commercial electronic messages to your contact information.

Sharing your identity, communication, financial and usage habits data with WebInStats, Mutlucell and Netgsm in order to customize and recommend the products and services offered by our Company according to your tastes, usage habits and needs and to send advertising, promotions, campaigns and similar commercial electronic messages to your contact information.

Data Subject's Rights Specified under Article 11 of the Law

As the person concerned, we inform you that you have the following rights in accordance with Article 11 of the Law:

To find out if personal data has been processed,

Requesting information about personal data if it has been processed,

To learn the purpose of processing personal data and whether they are used in accordance with their purpose,

To know the third parties to whom personal data are transferred at home or abroad,

Request correction of personal data in case of incomplete or inaccurate processing and to request notification of the transaction carried out within this scope to third parties to whom the personal data are transferred,

Request the deletion or destruction of personal data in case of elimination of the reasons requiring its processing, even though it has been processed in accordance with the law and other relevant provisions of the law, and to request that the transaction carried out within this scope be notified to the third parties to whom the personal data are transferred,

Objecting to the emergence of a result against the person himself by analyzing the processed data exclusively through automated systems,

To demand compensation for the damages that you have suffered as a result of an unlawful processing of your personal data.

You can submit your applications for your rights listed above to our Company by filling out the Data Subject Application Form, which can be accessed from the address of www.renticar.com/gogocarverisahibibasvuruformu.pdf. Depending on the nature of your request, your applications will be finalized free of charge as soon as possible and within thirty days at the latest; however, if the transaction also requires a cost, you may be charged according to the tariff to be determined by the Personal Data Protection Board.