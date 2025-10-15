Top 5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Istanbul

Ice cream, which was once consumed only in summer, is now a flavor that is sought after and loved in all seasons, a flavor that you will become a regular when you find a good one. Even though they are all called ice cream, there are many different types of ice cream with very different flavors and styles. With good ingredients and the right technique, they stand out from their counterparts and are memorable, and those who eat one will definitely want to visit again [...]