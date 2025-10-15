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Family Vacation Car Rental Guide for Children

Family Vacation Car Rental Guide for Children

Diğer Makaleler

Fleet Leasing for Start-ups: Buying or Leasing?

Fleet Leasing for Start-ups: Buying or Leasing?

Devamını Oku
Manual vs. Automatic Transmission in Istanbul Traffic: Fuel and Comfort Analysis

Manual vs. Automatic Transmission in Istanbul Traffic: Fuel and Comfort Analysis

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RentiCar Mobile App: Easy Car Rental in 3 Steps

RentiCar Mobile App: Easy Car Rental in 3 Steps

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Night Travel During Ramadan: Safety Tips and Recommendations

Night Travel During Ramadan: Safety Tips and Recommendations

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Istanbul's Historical Neighborhood: Balat

Istanbul's Historical Neighborhood: Balat

Balat, which hosts many cultural differences, also hosts local and foreign tourists during the day. Balat, which has a charming atmosphere with its old buildings, friendly people and children running around in the streets, draws attention as one of the sweetest neighborhoods of Istanbul. Located in the Fatih district of Istanbul, right on the shores of the Golden Horn, Balat neighborhood is also neighboring Ayvansaray and Fener districts. In addition to its historical texture [...]
A Nostalgic Weekend: Antique Stores

A Nostalgic Weekend: Antique Stores

We have listed the best and most reliable antique dealers in Istanbul for you Antiques, as a dictionary meaning; It carries the meaning of rare, surprising, old and valuable items. For those who love the old and nostalgia, visiting antique shops is a pleasure in itself. In a historical city like Istanbul, it is possible to come across antiques bearing the traces of centuries even in the most unexpected places. Our topic in this article is about tens of kinds of antiques [...]

Gastro

Plant-based Istanbul: The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in the City

Plant-based Istanbul: The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in the City

We have compiled a list of must-visit restaurants for vegans and vegetarians in Istanbul As the interest and awareness in plant-based nutrition increases, the number and quality of restaurants serving this dietary style is increasing day by day. In addition to the places that include vegan - vegetarian options in their menus, there are a considerable number of restaurants &amp; cafes in Istanbul that cater exclusively to this diet [...]

Top 5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Istanbul

Top 5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Istanbul

Ice cream, which was once consumed only in summer, is now a flavor that is sought after and loved in all seasons, a flavor that you will become a regular when you find a good one. Even though they are all called ice cream, there are many different types of ice cream with very different flavors and styles. With good ingredients and the right technique, they stand out from their counterparts and are memorable, and those who eat one will definitely want to visit again [...]

Hobby Lifestyle

Little Known Places In Istanbul Where You Can Integrate With Nature | Kare As

Little Known Places In Istanbul Where You Can Integrate With Nature | Kare As

In a metropolis where gray tones predominate, those who have a weakness for green and blue can integrate with nature in Istanbul! There are many people, especially white-collar workers, who want to be in touch with nature in Istanbul but have to constantly draw long routes for themselves when they want to put this into action. Those who get even more tired while trying to relieve the tiredness of the week, those who include distant routes in a wide vacation program [...]