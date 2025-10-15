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Istanbul's Historical Neighborhood: Balat
Istanbul's Picnic Routes
How about escaping the crowds of the city and getting in touch with the earth? We have compiled the most popular, most enjoyable and most "green" picnic places in the city for those who cannot give up barbecue, picnic and nature both in summer and winter and for those who are overwhelmed by the noise, crowds and colorlessness of the city. Belgrade Forest Belgrade Forest, the most preferred picnic place of Istanbulites, is an endless escape among the shades of green [...].
A Nostalgic Weekend: Antique Stores
We have listed the best and most reliable antique dealers in Istanbul for you Antiques, as a dictionary meaning; It carries the meaning of rare, surprising, old and valuable items. For those who love the old and nostalgia, visiting antique shops is a pleasure in itself. In a historical city like Istanbul, it is possible to come across antiques bearing the traces of centuries even in the most unexpected places. Our topic in this article is about tens of kinds of antiques [...]
1 Day with Mimar Sinan
Mimar Sinan, who is considered one of the most famous and valuable architects in the history of civilizations, constitutes an important part of the city's silhouette with his beautiful works scattered all over historical Istanbul even hundreds of years after his era. The recorded works of Mimar Sinan, who left behind dozens of works that seem impossible to fit into a human lifetime, are as follows; 93 mosques, [...]
Istanbul's Most Interesting Museums
Istanbul's most attractive museums We have compiled the best museums you can visit in a day in Istanbul, the capital of history and art Museums are a journey in time, a door to different dimensions, an adventure of discovery. It means going somewhere, seeing, learning and discovering a lot. While Istanbul is a museum in itself with its streets and buildings, it also has very valuable museums due to its historical and cultural heritage [...]
Gastro
Daily Flavor Route in Hatay
Best Baklavaceries in Istanbul
Plant-based Istanbul: The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in the City
We have compiled a list of must-visit restaurants for vegans and vegetarians in Istanbul As the interest and awareness in plant-based nutrition increases, the number and quality of restaurants serving this dietary style is increasing day by day. In addition to the places that include vegan - vegetarian options in their menus, there are a considerable number of restaurants & cafes in Istanbul that cater exclusively to this diet [...]
The Best Soup Houses in the City
Soup is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of our food culture. Soup is one of the foods consumed in Turkish cuisine in all seasons. A bowl of soup, sometimes eaten as a starter to a meal, is sometimes considered a meal. Finding and eating the most delicious version of this magical food that we believe heals us when we are sick is as important as the existence of soup. Located in Istanbul, the menus of [...]
Top 5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Istanbul
Ice cream, which was once consumed only in summer, is now a flavor that is sought after and loved in all seasons, a flavor that you will become a regular when you find a good one. Even though they are all called ice cream, there are many different types of ice cream with very different flavors and styles. With good ingredients and the right technique, they stand out from their counterparts and are memorable, and those who eat one will definitely want to visit again [...]
Flavor Route in Ordu
One of the pearls of the Black Sea, Ordu offers a feast for both your eyes and your stomach Ordu, the home of oxygen, is one of the unchangeable stops for travelers with its nature and flavors. The lush forests and dark green color accompanying the blue horizon line offer you an environment where nature dances 24 hours a day. This beautiful nature inevitably opens up one's appetite. What to do in Ordu [...]
Hobby Lifestyle
The Most Beautiful Book Cafes in Istanbul
Passages of Istanbul
Best Cycling Routes in Istanbul
The most enjoyable cycling routes less than an hour away Getting around big cities by bicycle is a very economical, enjoyable and environmentally friendly activity. In many civilized countries, bicycles are a standard means of transportation for people from all walks of life, but in our country, unfortunately, it is preferred by a very limited group of people and it is not possible to go everywhere by bicycle at any time. However, it is still [...]
Little Known Places In Istanbul Where You Can Integrate With Nature | Kare As
In a metropolis where gray tones predominate, those who have a weakness for green and blue can integrate with nature in Istanbul! There are many people, especially white-collar workers, who want to be in touch with nature in Istanbul but have to constantly draw long routes for themselves when they want to put this into action. Those who get even more tired while trying to relieve the tiredness of the week, those who include distant routes in a wide vacation program [...]
1 Day in Istanbul 5 Close Places | European Side
Here are 5 places in Istanbul where you can do 5 different activities during the day! We all know the heavy traffic map of Istanbul. No matter how annoying this situation may be, you can save time and traffic by choosing places close to each other while making your program. So let's prepare a nice itinerary. Let's start from Ortaköy and complete our journey in Yeniköy. 1- Ortaköy / Kumpirciler As you enter Ortaköy beach [...]
The Most Beautiful Hiking Trails
If you are saying "There is nowhere left to walk with pleasure", we have good news for you. We have compiled for you the most beautiful hiking trails in the city that you can reach in less than 1 hour, where you can forget all your troubles and rest your soul while walking 1- Belgrad Forest / Sarıyer Belgrad Forest, which has a forest area of approximately 5500 hectares in Sarıyer, has various walking and jogging trails [...]