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Rental Cars

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Audi A4

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Audi A6

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Audi A3

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Audi A8 Long

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Audi A4 Quattro

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Audi A6 Hybrid

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Audi A3 Sedan

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Audi A3 HB

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Audi Q2

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Audi Q3

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Audi Q5

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Bmw 5 Series (auto)

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Bmw 1 Serisi

Economic Segment

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Economic
4 Seat

Bmw 4 Serisi

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Bmw 4 Serisi

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Bmw X1

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Bmw X3

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
1 Seat

Bmw İx3

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Bmw 3 Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Bmw 2 Serisi

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Bmw 5 Serisi

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Bmw i3 Series

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Bmw 3 Series (auto)

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Bmw 1 Series (auto)

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

BYD Atto 3

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Cadillac Escalade

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
7 Seat

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Medium Segment

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Medium
7 Seat

Chery Omoda 5

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen Nemo

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Citroen C4 X

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen Berlingo

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen C3 Aircross

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Citroen C4 Picasso

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen Jumpy 8+1

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Citroen C3

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Citroen C4

Economic Segment

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Economic
4 Seat

Citroen C5 Aircross

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen Jumpy

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Citroen C-Elysee

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Citroen C4 Suv

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen C1

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Citroen DS4

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen C4 Cactus

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Citroen AMİ

Economic Segment

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Economic
2 Seat

Cupra Formentor

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Dacia Duster 4x4

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Dacia Jogger 7

Economic Segment

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Economic
7 Seat

Dacia Logan

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Dacia Dokker

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
4 Seat

Dacia Sandero

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Dacia Sandero Stepway

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Dacia Lodgy 5

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Dacia Lodgy 7

Economic Segment

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Economic
7 Seat

Dacia Duster 4x2

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Ds Automobiles DS 7

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Ds Automobiles 9

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Ds Automobiles DS7 Crossback

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Fiat Egea Hybrid

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Ducato Karavan

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Fiat Egea Hybrid

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Doblo

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Fiat 500e

Medium Segment

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Medium
4 Seat

Fiat Egea Cross

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Fiorino

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat 500L Wagon

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Fiat 500

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Linea

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Panda

Economic Segment

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Economic
4 Seat

Fiat Egea

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Egea HB

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Ulysse

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Fiat 500X

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat 500L

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Fiat Pratico-Açık kasa

Economic Segment

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Economic
3 Seat

Fiat Albea

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Fiat Practico Karavan

Economic Segment

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Economic
7 Seat

Ford Ecosport

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Ford Courier

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Ford Transit Karavan

Medium Segment

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Medium
10 Seat

Ford Custom

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
3 Seat

Ford Fiesta

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Ford Mondeo

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Ford Tourneo Courier

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Ford Focus

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Ford Kuga

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Ford Transit

Medium Segment

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Medium
3 Seat

Ford Tourneo Custom 8+1

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Ford Connect

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Ford Puma

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Ford S-Max

Medium Segment

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Medium
1 Seat

Honda CRV

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Honda City

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Honda CR-V

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Honda Civic

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Hyundai Santa Fe

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Hyundai Elantra

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Hyundai Staria 8+1

Economic Segment

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Economic
9 Seat

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Hyundai Kona

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Hyundai Tucson

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Hyundai i10

Economic Segment

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Economic
4 Seat

Hyundai Elentra

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Hyundai Bayon

Medium Segment

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Medium
4 Seat

Hyundai i20

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Hyundai i30

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Hyundai Accent Blue

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Isuzu D-Max

Medium Segment

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Medium
4 Seat

Jaguar I Pace

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Jaguar I Peace

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Jeep Renegade

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Jeep Compass

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Kia Stonic

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Kia Picanto

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Kia Xceed

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Kia Sportage

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Kia Ceed

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Kia Rio

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Kia Cerato

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Kia Sorento

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Maserati Grecale

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mazda CX3

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Mercedes GLB Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes CLA200

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes S Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes E Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes B Serisi

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Mercedes GLA Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
4 Seat

Mercedes CLA serisi

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Mercedes Sprinter Panelvan

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
3 Seat

Mercedes ML Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes Vito

Medium Segment

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Medium
8 Seat

Mercedes E Class

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes A Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes EQE 350

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mercedes C Serisi

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Mg ZS

Medium Segment

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Medium
4 Seat

Mini Cooper

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Mitsubishi L200 4x4

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Mitsubishi SpaceStar

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Mitsubishi L200 4X4 Gladyatör

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Mitsubishi L200

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Nissan Navara

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Nissan Juke

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Nissan Micra

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Nissan X-Trail

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Nissan Note

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Nissan Qashqai

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Opel Mokka

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Opel GrandLand

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Opel Astra

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Opel Crossland

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Opel Crossland Hybrid

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Opel Corsa

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Opel Astra HB

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Opel Crossland X

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Opel Astra Sedan

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Opel Combo

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Opel Grandland X

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Opel Zafira

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Opel Insignia

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Peugeot Rifter

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Peugeot 408

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Peugeot Expert Traveller

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Peugeot Expert (4+1)

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Peugeot 2008

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Peugeot 301

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Peugeot 208

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Peugeot Partner

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Peugeot 3008

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Peugeot 5008

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Peugeot 308

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Peugeot 508

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Porsche Panamera

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Porsche Taycan

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Range Rover Evoqe

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Range Rover Sport

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Renault Express Combi

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Renault Taliant

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Renault Captur

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Austral

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Megane E-Tech

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Talisman

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Renault Kadjar

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Symbol

Economic Segment

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Economic
4 Seat

Renault Clio

Economic Segment

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Economic
4 Seat

Renault Megane HB

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Trafic Passenger

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Renault Master

Medium Segment

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Medium
3 Seat

Renault Megane

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Capture Hybrid

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Clio Sport Tourer

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Renault Fluence

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Renault Kangoo

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Renault Koleos

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Renault ZOE

Economic Segment

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Economic
4 Seat

Renault Express Van

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
3 Seat

Renault Clio IV

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Seat Ateca

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Seat Arona

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Seat Toledo

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Seat Tarraco

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Seat Ibiza

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Seat Leon

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Skoda Scala

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Skoda Rapid

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Skoda Superb

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Skoda Karoq

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Skoda Kodiaq

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Skoda Fabia

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Skoda Kamiq

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Skoda Octavia

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Skoda Yeti

Medium Segment

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Medium
1 Seat

Skywell ET5

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Subaru Forester

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Suzuki Vitara

Medium Segment

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Medium
1 Seat

Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Suzuki Baleno

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Suzuki Sx4

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Tesla Model S

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Tesla Model Y

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Toyota Yaris

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Toyota Cross

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Toyota Cross Hybrid

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Toyota Hilux 4x4

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Toyota Corolla

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Toyota Proace

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Toyota Hilux

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Toyota C-HR Hybrid

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Toyota CH-R

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Toyota C-HR

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Toyota Yaris Cross

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen Jetta

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Volkswagen Polo

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Volkswagen Tiguan

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen Golf

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen T-CROSS

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen Caravelle

Economic Segment

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Economic
9 Seat

Volkswagen Caddy

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen T-ROC

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen Amarok 4x4

Commercial Segment

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Commercial
5 Seat

Volkswagen Transporter 8+1

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Volkswagen Passat Variant

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen Touran

Economic Segment

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Economic
5 Seat

Volkswagen Taigo

Medium Segment

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Medium
4 Seat

Volkswagen Passat

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volkswagen Transporter

Medium Segment

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Medium
9 Seat

Volvo S90

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Volvo V90

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Volvo V40

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volvo S80

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volvo C40

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
5 Seat

Volvo XC90

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
7 Seat

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Luxury Segment

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Luxury
1 Seat

Volvo S60

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volvo XC60

Medium Segment

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Medium
5 Seat

Volvo XC40

Luxury Segment

Car image
Luxury
5 Seat

Our brands

Why choose RentiCar?

Thousands of Vehicles for Every Demand

Whether for work or vacation, sedan or SUV; Whatever your needs and dreams are, we have the vehicle you are looking for.

Perfect Customer Experience

We have minimized all processes for you to find ideal car in the fastest, safest and easiest way. Moreover, we are always with you in your journey.

No Hidden Fees, Everything is Transparent

The price you will pay in RentiCar is determined from the beginning. When you go to pick up your vehicle, you will not encounter surprise fees.

Welcome to the car world of renticar.com! We offer the vehicle of your dreams at the most affordable prices to those who want to travel all over Turkey. We have a wide range of vehicles full of special options for you in Turkey's popular car rental locations.

Unique Vehicle Models and Brands

Hundreds of vehicle models and brands that you can browse on our rent a car page are waiting for you. Turkey's most preferred vehicle brands and models come together at renticar.com. Whichever brand you like or which model you are looking for, you can be sure that you can find a special option for you on our website.

Affordable Price Guarantee at Popular Locations

If you are planning to travel in every corner of Turkey, we have affordable vehicles for you in popular locations. Experience car rental with renticar.com in Turkey's most preferred destinations, from Istanbul to Antalya, from Izmir to Cappadocia. Moreover, with an affordable price guarantee!

Special Offers and Campaigns

You can follow our special offers and campaigns by visiting our website regularly. Don't forget to follow us so you don't miss the advantages that await you during holiday seasons, special days or surprise discounts. renticar.com is always with you to find the most affordable vehicle for you.

Sensitive Service Approach

As Renticar.com, we are known for the importance we attach to customer satisfaction. In order to provide you with the best service, our vehicles are regularly maintained and cleaned. You can trust us for a safe and comfortable travel.

Choose renticar.com to discover all around Turkey. A wide range of vehicles on our site is waiting for you with affordable prices and special offers. Check out our vehicle models page now and find your dream vehicle!

Remember, renticar.com is always with you. We wish you a pleasant journey!