RentiCar is a car rental brokerage company with the priority of top-tier customer satisfaction, and a user-friendly, easy, reliable, and accessible car rental service that provides a sustainable and profitable business for its partners.

Over a number of 100 business partners and a diversity that is consistent with nearly 800 vehicles, RentiCar is active at +300 points across Turkey. Supported by a user-friendly interface and software with the latest technology, RentiCar offers to its customers an easy-to-use car rental service, solution-oriented customer support, and a thriving business volume to its partners. RentiCar provides a unique experience on car rental that can be safely completed within a few minutes and a few steps, which provides the opportunity to rent vehicles of many different types, brands, and models throughout Turkey. With a team of experienced and highly professional sales experts, RentiCar looking for potential business partnerships.