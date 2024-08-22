DATA OWNER EXPLICIT CONSENT DECLARATION FORM

Within the framework of the General Disclosure Text and the Company's Regulation on the Protection and Processing of Personal Data, within the scope of the Personal Data Protection Regulations presented by GOGOCAR A.Ş. ('RentiCar' or 'Company') in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 ("KVK Law"),

My personal data; by the Company as the data controller of personal data or by the data processors authorized by taking or cooperating with the necessary security measures; in order for Company to provide the services to its customers under the best conditions, to provide services reliably and uninterruptedly, to maximize customer satisfaction, to make payments, to carry out various operations related to the services, to carry out and develop operations, to carry out promotional, marketing, advertising and campaign activities of products and services or different products and services, to ensure that customers identity information, address information, contact information, TCKN, date of birth, gender, address data, e-mail address, telephone, mobile phone, user preferences for the service, driver's license information, occupation, SES (data belonging to Socioeconomic Status), marital status, hobbies, all kinds of websites for the purposes of being informed of campaigns and other services and fulfilling the requirements of contracts concluded with customers, digital footprints and other personal data; preservation for the period stipulated in the legislation or necessary for the purpose for which they are processed, in accordance with the general principles expressed in Article 4 of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 ("KVK Law"); can be obtained, recorded, stored securely in physical or electronic environment for processing purposes, stored, modified, rearranged, explained and transferred in accordance with the legislation, inherited, classified, processed or prevented. I acknowledge and declare that I have been informed by the Company regarding the above-mentioned matters and that I have express consent within the framework of the KVK Law.

Provided that these personal data that are linked to the purposes set out above, the Company may share or transfer to the company's employees, officials, group companies (Company and/or business partners, shareholders), legally authorized public institutions and organizations, independent audit companies, survey companies, business partners, service providers in and abroad including Amazon.com INC (Amazon.com), Tegsoft Yönetim ve Bilişim Hiz. Ltd. Şti. (Tegsoft), Eko Çağrı Merkezi Hizmetleri A.Ş.(Specto), Webinstats Yazılım Hiz. ve Tic. Ltd.Şti (WebInStats), Mutlucell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Mutlucell) and Netgsm İletişim ve Bilgi Teknolojileri A.Ş. (Netgsm) in order to carry out the services and/or activities to be provided to me within the framework of legal obligations and legal limitations. I acknowledge and declare that I have express consent in this regard.

However, in accordance with Article 11 of the KVK Law and the relevant legislation; It's up to myself by contacting the company; to find out if personal data has been processed, to request information about it if my personal data has been processed, to find out the purpose of processing my personal data and whether it has been used in accordance with its purpose, to know the third parties to whom personal data is transferred at home or abroad, to request correction of personal data if it is incomplete or inaccurately processed, to delete or destroy my personal data in the event that the reasons for processing such data disappear. I have the right to request that these corrections and deletion requests be notified to third parties to whom personal data are transferred, to object to the emergence of a result against me by analyzing the processed data exclusively through automated systems, to demand compensation in case of damages due to the unlawful processing of my personal data, and to use my identity with the necessary identifying information to exercise these rights. I agree that I have the right to submit my request, including statements regarding my right, by filling out the form at www.renticar.com/gogocarverisahibibasvuruformu.pdf and by hand-forwarding a signed copy of the form to the Company Directorate at (*) with identifying documents or through a notary or other methods specified in the KVK Law.

Furthermore, the personal data I have shared with the Company is accurate and up-to-date; I acknowledge and declare that I will notify the Company of any changes to this information.

I have express consent to the processing of my personal data, including my personal data of special nature defined in the KVK Law, to be used and shared for the purpose of processing within the scope of the relevant process, to be stored within the required period of time and that the necessary disclosure has been made to me in this regard; I accept this text with my clear and informed consent that I have read and understood the Company's Personal Data Protection and Processing Regulation and Disclosure Text.