Campaign Conditions

Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made with Mobilup exclusive to the RentiCar application. In order to benefit from the campaign, the promotional code sent by e-mail after signing up must be added to the “I have a promotional code” section in the RentiCar application. People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign. Mobilup general rental conditions apply in the campaign. Early return is not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund is made. Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly rentals are not included in the campaign. Refunds are not accepted. In case of no-show, there is no refund. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Mobilup's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. Valid for maximum 29 days rentals. Valid in all locations. Valid for all Mobilup vehicles. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. One person can make more than 1 rental between the validity dates of the campaign. The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Mobilup The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Mobilup reserve the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.