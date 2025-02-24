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20% Discount on QCAR Mobility Vehicles!

20% Discount on QCAR Mobility Vehicles!

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com, RentiCar App and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made from QCAR Mobility.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
  • People who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • QCAR Mobilite general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
  • The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at QCAR Mobilite's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
  • The vehicle brand and model indicates a group and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
  • Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle.
  • Rental is valid for rentals between 1-29 days.
  • Prices are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by QCAR Mobility.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
  • You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • RentiCar and QCAR Mobilite reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.