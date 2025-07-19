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Get 1 Extra Day Free on 6–9 Day Rentals!

Get 1 Extra Day Free on 6–9 Day Rentals!

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for car rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or the RentiCar Call Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified booking dates.
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  • Included in the campaign, when renting a car from App Rent a Car, you will receive a free day for rentals of 6-9 days and a free day for rentals of 10-15 days.
  • Rental prices may vary depending on selected dates and the occupancy rates of car rental suppliers. Therefore, we recommend booking early to take advantage of better prices.
  • To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on www.renticar.com and/or shared with the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308.
  • The campaign is valid only for individuals who are legally eligible to drive.
  • The App Rent a Car “One Extra Day from Us” Campaign is calculated based on the daily net rental rate.
  • The free extra day applies to rentals of 6–9 and 10-15 days.
  • Valid for all vehicles and all locations.
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  • Booking dates: July 19, 2025 – August 4, 2025
  • Travel dates: July 19, 2025 – November 30, 2025
  • At the time of delivery, App Rent a Car rental terms and conditions will apply. The renter must meet all required criteria.
  • Early returns are not accepted under this campaign. No refunds will be made in the case of a no-show.
  • The campaign applies only to rental fees. Other costs (one-way fees, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) must be paid by the customer directly at the App Rent a Car office using their personal credit card and are not included in the campaign.
  • The applicable security deposit will be charged to the renter’s personal credit card at the start of the rental period.
  • Customers may benefit from the campaign more than once during the campaign period.
  • Prices include VAT. Any changes in tax regulations will be reflected accordingly.
  • The campaign is subject to vehicle availability as provided by App Rent a Car. In cases of limited availability, a comparable vehicle in the same group may be delivered.
  • A minimum age of 21 and a valid driver’s license of at least 1 year are required for rentals, depending on the vehicle group.
  • The App Rent a Car “One Extra Day” Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code.
  • For all questions and inquiries regarding reservations, please contact the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308.
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