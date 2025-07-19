Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for car rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or the RentiCar Call Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified booking dates. Included in the campaign, when renting a car from App Rent a Car, you will receive a free day for rentals of 6-9 days and a free day for rentals of 10-15 days. Rental prices may vary depending on selected dates and the occupancy rates of car rental suppliers. Therefore, we recommend booking early to take advantage of better prices. To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on www.renticar.com and/or shared with the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308. The campaign is valid only for individuals who are legally eligible to drive. The App Rent a Car “One Extra Day from Us” Campaign is calculated based on the daily net rental rate. The free extra day applies to rentals of 6–9 and 10-15 days. Valid for all vehicles and all locations. Booking dates: July 19, 2025 – August 4, 2025 Travel dates: July 19, 2025 – November 30, 2025 At the time of delivery, App Rent a Car rental terms and conditions will apply. The renter must meet all required criteria. Early returns are not accepted under this campaign. No refunds will be made in the case of a no-show. The campaign applies only to rental fees. Other costs (one-way fees, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) must be paid by the customer directly at the App Rent a Car office using their personal credit card and are not included in the campaign. The applicable security deposit will be charged to the renter’s personal credit card at the start of the rental period. Customers may benefit from the campaign more than once during the campaign period. Prices include VAT. Any changes in tax regulations will be reflected accordingly. The campaign is subject to vehicle availability as provided by App Rent a Car. In cases of limited availability, a comparable vehicle in the same group may be delivered. A minimum age of 21 and a valid driver’s license of at least 1 year are required for rentals, depending on the vehicle group. The App Rent a Car “One Extra Day” Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. For all questions and inquiries regarding reservations, please contact the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308.