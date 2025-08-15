10% Discount on Car Rental at Sabiha Gokcen Airport
10% Discount on Car Rental at Sabiha Gokcen Airport
Campaign Conditions
The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
Within the scope of the campaign, a 10% discount will be applied to car rentals from Atlas Rent A Car at Sabiha Gökçen Airport location.
Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of the car rental brands on those dates. Therefore, you can benefit from better prices by booking early.
To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or communicated by calling the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
The campaign is available to persons who are legally eligible to drive.
Atlas Rent A Car 10% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying the discount to the daily net car rental rates.
For reservations made under the campaign, Atlas Rent A Car rental terms will apply at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter must meet these conditions.
The Atlas Rent A Car 10% Discount Campaign is valid only for rentals between 1 and 29 days and does not cover monthly or long-term rentals.
Early returns are not accepted for rentals under the campaign. In case of a no-show, no refund will be made.
The campaign is valid for vehicle rental fees only. Other charges (one-way fee, extra services, insurance, deposit, etc.) must be paid by the customer with their own credit card at the Atlas Rent A Car office and are not included in the campaign. The deposit amounts for the relevant vehicle group will be charged to the renter’s personal credit card at the start of the rental.
During the campaign validity period, a person may rent more than once.
The prices include VAT. Any changes in taxes will be reflected separately.
The campaign will be valid according to the vehicle stock provided by Atlas Rent A Car. A different but equivalent vehicle may be supplied at the time of delivery.
Car rental requires a minimum age of 21 and at least 1 year of driving license experience, depending on the vehicle group.
The Atlas Rent A Car 10% Discount cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code.
For any questions or requests regarding your reservation, please call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and Atlas Rent A Car reserve the right to change or cancel the campaign terms.