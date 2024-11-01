11.11 Deal with York: Kia Stonic - Rent for 1.111 TL!
11.11 Deal with York: Kia Stonic - Rent for 1.111 TL!
Campaign Conditions
The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
The campaign is valid for reservations made between 09.11.2024 - 11.11.2024.
The campaign is valid for domestic car rentals between 01.11.2024 -09.11.2024.
Within the scope of the campaign, Kia Stonic car rentals made from all York Car Rental locations will be rented at 1,111 TL per day.
In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
People who are not legally prevented from driving can benefit from the campaign.
The campaign applies to York Car Rental's general rental conditions.
The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at York Car Rental's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
Vehicle brand and model is Kia Stonic.
Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 car.
VAT is included in the prices stated. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by York Car Rental.
The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
Right to cancel up to 48 hours before departure
There is no early refund right.
You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
RentiCar and York Car Rental reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.