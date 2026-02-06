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15-Day Car Rental Deal

15-Day Car Rental Deal

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for car rentals made exclusively through the 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center between the specified dates.
    The campaign cannot be utilized through the renticar.com website or the RentiCar Mobile Application.
  • Within the scope of the campaign, special 15-day prices for selected car groups are as follows:
  • Clio / Corsa Gasoline Automatic → 14,500 TL + VAT
  • Egea Diesel Automatic → 16,000 TL + VAT
  • Duster 4x2 Gasoline Automatic → 19,500 TL + VAT
  • T-Roc / 3008 Gasoline Automatic → 30,000 TL + VAT
  • Formentor Gasoline Automatic → 35,000 TL + VAT
  • Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and the occupancy rate of the car group on the relevant dates. Therefore, early booking is recommended.
  • To benefit from the campaign, reservations must be made through the 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
    The campaign is valid for individuals who do not have any legal restrictions on driving.
  • The stated prices are net rental fees and do not include VAT. Changes arising from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign is valid only for rentals made in 15-day periods with a 4000 km limit.
    Rentals in multiples of 15 days are covered by the campaign.
    Monthly, long-term, or rentals of different durations are not included in the campaign.
  • For reservations made within the campaign:
  • Early returns are not accepted.
  • No refunds will be issued in case of no-show.
  • The campaign only covers the car rental fee.
    Additional items such as one-way drop-off fees, extra services, insurance options, fuel, highway/penalty charges, and deposits will be collected at the relevant supplier office during rental from the renter's personal credit card and are not included in the campaign.
  • The general rental conditions of the respective car rental company will apply upon vehicle delivery.
    Minimum age and driver's license duration requirements may apply depending on the car groups.
  • The campaign is limited to vehicle stock.
    An equivalent vehicle from the same segment may be provided upon vehicle delivery.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns or discounts.
    An individual can make multiple rentals within the campaign dates.
  • RentiCar and the respective car rental company reserve the right to change the campaign conditions and/or terminate the campaign.
  • Request (reservation) dates: 30.01.2026 – 14.02.2026
    Travel (rental start) dates: 30.01.2026 – 16.03.2026
  • For detailed information and reservations:
    📞 0850 308 0 308 – RentiCar Contact Center