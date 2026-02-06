Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for car rentals made exclusively through the 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center between the specified dates.

The campaign cannot be utilized through the renticar.com website or the RentiCar Mobile Application. Within the scope of the campaign, special 15-day prices for selected car groups are as follows: Clio / Corsa Gasoline Automatic → 14,500 TL + VAT Egea Diesel Automatic → 16,000 TL + VAT Duster 4x2 Gasoline Automatic → 19,500 TL + VAT T-Roc / 3008 Gasoline Automatic → 30,000 TL + VAT Formentor Gasoline Automatic → 35,000 TL + VAT Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and the occupancy rate of the car group on the relevant dates. Therefore, early booking is recommended. To benefit from the campaign, reservations must be made through the 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.

The campaign is valid for individuals who do not have any legal restrictions on driving. The stated prices are net rental fees and do not include VAT. Changes arising from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign is valid only for rentals made in 15-day periods with a 4000 km limit.

Rentals in multiples of 15 days are covered by the campaign.

Monthly, long-term, or rentals of different durations are not included in the campaign. For reservations made within the campaign: Early returns are not accepted. No refunds will be issued in case of no-show. The campaign only covers the car rental fee.

Additional items such as one-way drop-off fees, extra services, insurance options, fuel, highway/penalty charges, and deposits will be collected at the relevant supplier office during rental from the renter's personal credit card and are not included in the campaign. The general rental conditions of the respective car rental company will apply upon vehicle delivery.

Minimum age and driver's license duration requirements may apply depending on the car groups. The campaign is limited to vehicle stock.

An equivalent vehicle from the same segment may be provided upon vehicle delivery. The campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns or discounts.

An individual can make multiple rentals within the campaign dates. RentiCar and the respective car rental company reserve the right to change the campaign conditions and/or terminate the campaign. Request (reservation) dates: 30.01.2026 – 14.02.2026

Travel (rental start) dates: 30.01.2026 – 16.03.2026 For detailed information and reservations:

📞 0850 308 0 308 – RentiCar Contact Center