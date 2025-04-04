Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Centre (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 15% discount will be applied for car rentals made from Gri Rent. Car hire prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of car hire brands on these dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Centre. People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign. Prices of the 15% Discount Campaign for Grey Rent vehicles are calculated by applying a discount on daily net car rental fees. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, Gri Rent conditions of use will apply during the delivery of the vehicle. The renter must meet these conditions. The Gri Rent Campaign is only valid for 1-29 day rentals and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals. Early return is not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund is made. The campaign is valid for car hire fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at the office of Gri Rent with his own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The guarantee amounts (deposit) for the relevant vehicle group are collected from the guest's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 car. The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Gri Rent. During vehicle delivery, a different but equivalent vehicle can be provided from the specified vehicle group. Car rental transactions require a minimum age of 21 years and a driving licence of at least 1 year according to the vehicle groups. Gri Rent 15% Campaign Discount cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. You can call RentiCar Contact Centre at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Gri Rent reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.