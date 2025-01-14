Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 19% discount will be applied for car rentals made from Sixt Rent a Car. Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of car rental brands on these dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and/or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. The campaign is available for people who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle. Sixt Rent a Car 19% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying a discount on daily net car rental fees. The campaign is not valid in Van, Kartal and Sakarya offices. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, Sixt Rent a Car terms of use will apply during the delivery of the vehicle. The renter must meet these conditions. Sixt Rent a Car Campaign is valid only for rentals for 1-29 days and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals. Early returns are not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, there is no refund.