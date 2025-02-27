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20% Discount Opportunity at General Rent a Car!

20% Discount Opportunity at General Rent a Car!

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • The campaign is valid for reservations made between 27.02.2025 - 27.03.2025.
  • The campaign is valid for domestic car rentals between 27.02.2025 - 31.12.2025.
  • Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made from all General Rent a Car locations.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
  • People who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • General Rent a Car general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
  • The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at the office of General Rent a Car with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
  • The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
  • Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle.
  • The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by General Rent a Car.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
  • Maximum 29 days can be rented.
  • For cancellations less than 24 hours before, 1 day deduction is applied.
  • The current price is applied in early return.
  • You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • RentiCar and General Rent a Car reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.