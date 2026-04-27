The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com, the RentiCar app, and/or the RentiCar Contact Center (+90 850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied to car rentals made from Dcl Car Rental.
Rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of car rental brands on those dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early.
To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or provided when calling the RentiCar Contact Center at +90 850 308 0 308.
The campaign is available to individuals who are legally permitted to drive.
The 20% discount for Dcl Car Rental is calculated based on the net daily rental fees.
For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, DCL rental conditions will apply at the time of vehicle delivery. It is mandatory for the renter to meet these conditions.
The DCL Campaign is only valid for rentals between 1 and 29 days and does not include monthly or long-term rentals.
Early returns are not accepted for rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of a no-show, no refund will be issued.
The campaign is valid only for vehicle rental fees. Other charges (one-way drop-off fees, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) must be paid by the customer at DCL office using their own credit card and are not included in the campaign. The security deposit for the relevant vehicle group will be charged from the guest’s personal credit card at the start of the rental.
A person may make more than one rental during the campaign period.
The stated prices include VAT. Changes arising from tax regulations will be additionally reflected.
The campaign will be valid depending on the vehicle stock offered by Dcl Car Rental. During vehicle delivery, a different but equivalent vehicle from the same group may be provided.
Rental transactions require a minimum age of 21 and at least 1 year of valid driver’s license, depending on the vehicle group.
The Dcl Car Rental 20% Discount Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code.
For any questions or requests regarding reservations, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at +90 850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and Dcl Car Rental reserve the right to change or cancel the campaign terms and conditions.