Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied to car rentals from Gozz Car Rental. Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the availability of car rental brands on those dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. To benefit from the campaign, the specified promotion code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or communicated by calling the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308. Individuals who have no legal impediment to driving can benefit from the campaign. The Gozz Car Rental 20% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying a discount on the daily net car rental fees. For reservations made under the campaign, the Gozz Car Rental terms of use will be valid at the time of vehicle pick-up. The person renting the car is required to meet these conditions. The Gozz Car Rental Campaign is only valid for rentals of 1-29 days and does not cover monthly or long-term rentals. Early returns are not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In the case of a no-show, no refund will be issued. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services not included in this fee (one-way fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at the Gozz Car Rental office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The security deposit amounts for the relevant vehicle group are collected from the personal credit card of the person renting at the beginning of the rental. A person can make more than one rental within the campaign validity dates. VAT is included in the specified prices. Any changes arising from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid based on the vehicle stock offered by Gozz Car Rental. During vehicle pick-up, an equivalent vehicle from a different but similar vehicle group may be provided. Car rental procedures require a minimum age of 21 and a driver's license of at least 1 year, depending on the vehicle group. The Gozz Car Rental 20% Campaign Discount cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. For any questions and requests regarding your reservation, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308. RentiCar and Gozz Car Rental reserve the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.