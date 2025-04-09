Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through the RentiCar application downloaded from the App Store or Play Store within the specified transaction dates. Within the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made from WindCar. Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of car rental brands on these dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. People who are not legally restricted from driving can benefit from the campaign. WindCar 20% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying a discount on daily net car rental fees. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, WindyCar conditions of use will apply during the delivery of the vehicle. The renter must meet these conditions. WindyCar Campaign is valid only for 1-29 day rentals and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals. Early returns are not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund is made. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at WindyCar's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The security deposit for the relevant vehicle group is collected from the guest's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 car. Prices are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid according to the vehicle stocks offered by WindyCar. During vehicle delivery, a different but equivalent vehicle from the specified vehicle group may be provided. Car rental transactions require a minimum age of 21 and a minimum 1-year driver's license according to the vehicle groups. WindyCar 20% Campaign Discount cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and WindyCar reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.