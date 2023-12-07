24 Months of Uninterrupted Comfort and a Great Deal on Long Term Car Rentals
24 Months of Uninterrupted Comfort and a Great Deal on Long Term Car Rentals
Campaign Conditions
To benefit from the campaign, you can click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for Renault Megane and Renault Clio long-term car rental transactions between 07 - 31 December 2023.
The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Garanti BBVA Filo.
The campaign is valid only for the vehicles specified to be included in the campaign and for the rental offers to be given under the specified conditions.
The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
The mileage amount specified in the rental offers is the maximum mileage limit that must be used during the annual rental period.
Fuel, highway-bridge tolls, HGS payments and all fines belong to the user.
In case of any changes in the prices and taxes of the manufacturer or distributor companies before the vehicle purchase is completed, these changes will be reflected in the campaign price.
If the price offer to be given within the scope of the campaign is accepted by the user, the conditions regarding the lease will be determined by the Long Term Vehicle Leasing Agreement to be signed between the parties.
The visuals used in the campaign are representative. Garanti BBVA Filo reserves the right to change the campaign conditions.
The campaign can be benefited by persons who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle.
Garanti BBVA Filo general rental conditions are valid in the campaign.
The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Garanti BBVA Filo
For any questions and requests regarding the reservation, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and Garanti BBVA Filo reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.