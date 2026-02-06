0850 308 0 308
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3-Month Car Rental Opportunity

3-Month Car Rental Opportunity

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid only for car rentals made through the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308 between the specified dates.
    The campaign cannot be utilized through the renticar.com website and the RentiCar Mobile Application.
  • Within the scope of the campaign, special 3-month (90-day) prices for selected vehicle groups are as follows:
  • Clio / Corsa Gasoline Automatic → 35,833 TL + VAT / monthly
  • Egea Diesel Automatic → 39,583 TL + VAT / monthly
  • Duster 4x2 Gasoline Automatic → 44,166 TL + VAT / monthly
  • Q2 Gasoline Automatic → 72,499 TL + VAT / monthly
  • Formentor Gasoline Automatic → 72,499 TL + VAT / monthly
  • Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and the occupancy rate of the vehicle group on the relevant dates. Therefore, early booking is recommended.
  • To benefit from the campaign, reservations must be made through the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308.
    The campaign is valid for individuals who do not have any legal restrictions on driving.
  • The stated prices are net rental fees and do not include VAT. Changes arising from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign is valid only for rentals made in 3-month (90-day) periods with a monthly limit of 4,000 km.
    Rentals in periods of 30 days and multiples thereof are included in the campaign.
    Rentals shorter than 30 days, short-term, or for different durations are not included in the campaign.
  • For reservations made within the scope of the campaign:
  • Early returns are not accepted.
  • No refunds will be issued in case of no-show.
  • The campaign covers only the car rental fee.
    Additional items such as one-way drop-off fees, extra services, insurance options, fuel, highway/penalty charges, and deposits will be collected at the relevant supplier's office during the rental from the renter's personal credit card and are not included in the campaign.
  • The general rental conditions of the respective car rental company will apply upon vehicle delivery.
    Minimum age and driving license duration requirements may apply depending on the vehicle groups.
  • The campaign is limited to vehicle stock.
    An equivalent vehicle from the same segment may be provided upon vehicle delivery.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns or discounts.
    A person can make multiple rentals within the campaign dates.
  • RentiCar and the relevant car rental company reserve the right to change the campaign conditions and/or to terminate the campaign.
  • Travel (rental start) dates: 01.02.2026 – 30.04.2026
  • For detailed information and reservations:
    📞 0850 308 0 308 – RentiCar Communication Center