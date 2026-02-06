Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid only for car rentals made through the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308 between the specified dates.

The campaign cannot be utilized through the renticar.com website and the RentiCar Mobile Application. Within the scope of the campaign, special 3-month (90-day) prices for selected vehicle groups are as follows: Clio / Corsa Gasoline Automatic → 35,833 TL + VAT / monthly Egea Diesel Automatic → 39,583 TL + VAT / monthly Duster 4x2 Gasoline Automatic → 44,166 TL + VAT / monthly Q2 Gasoline Automatic → 72,499 TL + VAT / monthly Formentor Gasoline Automatic → 72,499 TL + VAT / monthly Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and the occupancy rate of the vehicle group on the relevant dates. Therefore, early booking is recommended. To benefit from the campaign, reservations must be made through the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308.

The campaign is valid for individuals who do not have any legal restrictions on driving. The stated prices are net rental fees and do not include VAT. Changes arising from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign is valid only for rentals made in 3-month (90-day) periods with a monthly limit of 4,000 km.

Rentals in periods of 30 days and multiples thereof are included in the campaign.

Rentals shorter than 30 days, short-term, or for different durations are not included in the campaign. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign: Early returns are not accepted. No refunds will be issued in case of no-show. The campaign covers only the car rental fee.

Additional items such as one-way drop-off fees, extra services, insurance options, fuel, highway/penalty charges, and deposits will be collected at the relevant supplier's office during the rental from the renter's personal credit card and are not included in the campaign. The general rental conditions of the respective car rental company will apply upon vehicle delivery.

Minimum age and driving license duration requirements may apply depending on the vehicle groups. The campaign is limited to vehicle stock.

An equivalent vehicle from the same segment may be provided upon vehicle delivery. The campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns or discounts.

A person can make multiple rentals within the campaign dates. RentiCar and the relevant car rental company reserve the right to change the campaign conditions and/or to terminate the campaign. Travel (rental start) dates: 01.02.2026 – 30.04.2026 For detailed information and reservations:

📞 0850 308 0 308 – RentiCar Communication Center