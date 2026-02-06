0850 308 0 308
Contact Center
30-Day Car Rental Deal

30-Day Car Rental Deal

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid only for vehicle rentals made through the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308 between the specified dates.
    The campaign cannot be utilized through the renticar.com website and the RentiCar Mobile Application.
  • Within the scope of the campaign, special 30-day prices for selected vehicle groups are as follows:
  • Clio / Corsa Gasoline Automatic → 29,000 TL + VAT
  • Egea Diesel Automatic → 32,000 TL + VAT
  • Duster 4x2 Gasoline Automatic → 39,000 TL + VAT
  • T-Roc / 3008 Gasoline Automatic → 60,000 TL + VAT
  • Formentor Gasoline Automatic → 70,000 TL + VAT
  • Vehicle rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and the occupancy rate of the vehicle group on the relevant dates. Therefore, early booking is recommended.
  • To benefit from the campaign, reservations must be made through the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308.
    The campaign is valid for individuals who do not have any legal restrictions on driving.
  • The specified prices are the net rental fee and do not include VAT. Changes arising from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign is valid only for rentals made in 30-day periods with a monthly limit of 4,000 km.
    Rentals in multiples of 30 days are covered by the campaign.
    Short-term, long-term fleet rentals, or rentals for different durations are not included in the campaign.
  • For reservations made within the scope of the campaign:
  • Early returns are not accepted.
  • No refunds will be issued in case of no-show.
  • The campaign covers only the vehicle rental fee.
    Additional items such as one-way drop-off fees, extra services, insurance options, fuel, toll road/penalty fees, and deposits will be collected at the relevant supplier's office during rental from the renter's personal credit card and are not included in the campaign.
  • The general rental conditions of the respective car rental company will apply upon vehicle pick-up.
    Minimum age and driving license duration requirements may apply depending on the vehicle groups.
  • The campaign is limited to vehicle stock.
    A similar vehicle from the same segment may be provided upon vehicle delivery.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns or discounts.
    An individual can make multiple rentals within the campaign dates.
  • RentiCar and the relevant car rental company reserve the right to change the campaign conditions and/or terminate the campaign.
  • Request (reservation) dates: 01/30/2026 – 02/14/2026
    Travel (rental start) dates: 01/30/2026 – 03/16/2026
  • For detailed information and reservations:
    📞 0850 308 0 308 – RentiCar Communication Center