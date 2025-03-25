Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com, Renticar App and/or RentiCar Contact Center within the specified transaction dates. A special 7% discount will be applied for valid Alcago Users for car rentals made from our business partners included in the campaign. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. The campaign is open to people who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle. The minimum driver's age and driver's license period for participation in the campaign may vary depending on the rental company. Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly rentals are not included in the campaign. Early return is not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, there is no refund. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at the office of our business partner with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle. The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by our business partners. The rental conditions of the relevant company are valid for the delivery of the vehicle within the campaign. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions