Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for car rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or the RentiCar Call Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified booking dates. A 500 TL discount will be applied to rentals made from App Rent a Car as part of this campaign. Rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of the rental brands during those dates. For this reason, we recommend booking early to benefit from more advantageous prices. To benefit from the campaign, the promo code must be entered on www.renticar.com and/or communicated via the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308. The campaign is only valid for individuals who are legally eligible to drive. The App Rent a Car 500 TL Discount is calculated based on the daily net rental price. The 500 TL discount applies to rentals made between 3 to 5 days. Valid for all vehicle groups and all locations. Booking dates must fall between July 19, 2025 – August 4, 2025, and travel dates must fall between July 19, 2025 – November 30, 2025. App Rent a Car rental conditions will apply at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter must meet all relevant criteria. Early returns are not accepted within the scope of this campaign. No refunds will be made in the case of a no-show. The discount applies only to the rental fee. Additional services (one-way fees, add-ons, insurance, deposit, etc.) must be paid by the customer at the App Rent a Car office using their own credit card and are not included in the campaign. Vehicle group-specific deposit amounts will be charged from the renter’s personal credit card at the beginning of the rental period. One person can benefit from the campaign more than once during the campaign period. All prices include VAT. Any changes in tax legislation will be reflected accordingly. The campaign is subject to vehicle availability as provided by App Rent a Car. In some cases, a similar vehicle in the same group may be provided if the selected one is unavailable. To rent a vehicle, drivers must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid driver’s license for a minimum of 1 year (depending on the vehicle group). This App Rent a Car 500 TL Discount Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or promotional code. For all questions and inquiries related to reservations, please contact the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308. RentiCar and App Rent a Car reserve the right to change or cancel the campaign at any time.