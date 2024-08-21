Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 25% discount will be applied for car rentals made from Everyday. The campaign will be valid for Nissan Juke and Opel Corsa automatic cars rented for 3 days or more. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and / or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. People who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign. Everyday general rental conditions apply in the campaign. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Everyday's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle. The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Everyday. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Everyday reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.