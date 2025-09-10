Campaign Conditions

Within the scope of this campaign, car rentals made through RentiCar start from 900 TL per day. The campaign is valid until September 30, 2025. Prices may vary depending on the selected location, rental date, vehicle group, and supplier occupancy rates. Supplier vehicle stocks are limited. Availability and campaign prices may vary depending on the booking date and the pick-up location. The campaign is valid for reservations made through the RentiCar website, RentiCar mobile application (App), and the RentiCar Contact Center. Certain special dates and public holidays may be excluded from the campaign. Free cancellation and modification options may vary depending on the supplier and vehicle group. RentiCar reserves the right to change the campaign terms or to terminate the campaign.