0850 308 0 308
Contact Center
Daily Rates Starting from 900 TL

Daily Rates Starting from 900 TL

Campaign Conditions

  • Within the scope of this campaign, car rentals made through RentiCar start from 900 TL per day.
  • The campaign is valid until September 30, 2025.
  • Prices may vary depending on the selected location, rental date, vehicle group, and supplier occupancy rates.
  • Supplier vehicle stocks are limited. Availability and campaign prices may vary depending on the booking date and the pick-up location.
  • The campaign is valid for reservations made through the RentiCar website, RentiCar mobile application (App), and the RentiCar Contact Center.
  • Certain special dates and public holidays may be excluded from the campaign.
  • Free cancellation and modification options may vary depending on the supplier and vehicle group.
  • RentiCar reserves the right to change the campaign terms or to terminate the campaign.