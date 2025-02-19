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Deal at DCL Rental! 22% Off on Kia Picanto and Fiat Egea

Deal at DCL Rental! 22% Off on Kia Picanto and Fiat Egea

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • The campaign is valid for monthly rentals made from DCL Renting.
  • Valid for reservations made for Kia Picanto Gasoline, Automatic and Fiat Egea Gasoline, Manual vehicles.
  • Valid for reservations made between 19.02.2025 / 31.05.2025.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and/or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
  • People who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • DCL Rental general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
  • The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at DCL Rental's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
  • The vehicle brand and model indicates a group and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
  • The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by DCL Kiralama.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
  • Daily price will be valid for early returns.
  • Rental period is limited to 30 days.
  • Valid for rentals until 28.02.2025.
  • You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • RentiCar and DCL Rental reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.