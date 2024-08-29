Don't Miss Our Advantageous Price with Our Monthly Rental Options!
Don't Miss Our Advantageous Price with Our Monthly Rental Options!
Campaign Conditions
To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for reservations made and vehicles to be delivered until 31.12.2024.
There is a limit of 3000 km per monthly rental. Kilometers over 3000 km are considered as exceeding and different fees per km are applied according to the vehicle group.
Within the scope of the campaign, a minimum of 30 days can be rented. If the return is made earlier than 30 days, the price difference will be reflected.
People who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid will be rented for 43,700 TL + VAT.
The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at the 724 Rental office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
724 Rental general rental conditions are valid for the campaign.
The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by 724 Rental.
The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
A one-time declaration right of 2.000 TL will be charged per rental.
You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
RentiCar and 724 Rental reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.