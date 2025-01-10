To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
The campaign is valid for monthly rentals made from Novacar.
Valid for reservations made for Renault Clio automatic vehicles.
In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered via www.renticar.com website, Renticar App and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
The campaign can be benefited by persons who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle.
Novacar general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at York Car Rental's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
The vehicle brand and model indicates a group and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Novacar.
The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.