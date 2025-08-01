To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for rentals made between August 1 - August 31, 2025, through www.renticar.com and/or the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308).
The campaign is valid for 6-month rentals to be made in collaboration with Destegg Vehicle Rental.
The vehicle model offered within the campaign: Renault Megane E-Tech (2025 Model - Automatic).
The monthly rental fee with 6-month fixed price guarantee is 59,000 TL + VAT.
Full insurance, periodic maintenance, and winter tires are included in the rental amount.
Within the campaign scope, 15,000 km usage right is provided for 6 months.
The campaign is limited by stock. The vehicle brand and model are specified, and depending on the supplier's stock situation, an equivalent vehicle in the same segment may be offered.
Within the campaign scope, a deposit equivalent to 1 rental fee will be collected at the beginning of the rental. If no problems occur during the rental period, the deposit will be refunded.
Only persons who are not legally prohibited from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
The general rental conditions of Destegg Vehicle Rental apply to the campaign.
The campaign is only valid for the specified vehicle rental fees. Additional services not included in this fee (drop-off at different location fee, additional driver, traffic fines, etc.) will be borne by the customer separately.
The campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns or discounts.
RentiCar and Destegg Vehicle Rental reserve the right to change the campaign conditions or cancel the campaign.
For any questions and requests regarding reservations, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.