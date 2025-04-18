Campaign Conditions

To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request. The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. The campaign is valid for 30-60-90 day rentals made with DCL Rental. People who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign. DCL Rental general rental conditions apply in the campaign. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at DCL Rental's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by DCL Kiralama. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount. Daily price will be valid for early returns. Valid for rentals of at least 30 days. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and DCL Rental reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions. The price is valid for the following vehicles and models within the campaign.