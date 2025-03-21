Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com, Renticar App and/or RentiCar Contact Centre within the specified transaction dates. A special 10% discount will be applied for MultiNet Users and customers for car rentals made from our business partners included in the campaign. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered via the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Centre. The campaign is open to people who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle. Minimum driving age and driving licence period for participation in the campaign may vary depending on the rental company. Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly rentals are not included in the campaign. Early return is not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund is made. The campaign is valid for car hire fees. Other services other than this fee (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer with his own credit card at the office of our business partner and will not be included in the campaign. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 car. VAT is included in the prices stated. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by our business partners. In the delivery of the vehicle within the campaign, the rental conditions of the relevant company are valid. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. For any questions and requests regarding the reservation, you can call RentiCar Contact Centre at 0850 308 0 308. RentiCar reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions Translated with DeepL.com (free version)