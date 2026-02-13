Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Communication Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 25% discount will be applied to vehicle rentals made from GoCAR. Vehicle rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of the car rental brands on those dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. To benefit from the campaign, the specified promotion code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or communicated by calling the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308. Individuals who are legally eligible to drive can benefit from the campaign. GoCAR 25% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying the discount to the daily net vehicle rental fees. For reservations made within the campaign, GoCAR terms of use will be valid at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter is obliged to meet these conditions. The GoCAR Campaign is only valid for rentals lasting 1-29 days and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals. Early returns are not accepted for rentals made within the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund will be made. The campaign is valid for vehicle rental fees. Other services outside of this fee (one-way drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at the GoCAR office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The guarantee amounts (deposit) for the relevant vehicle group are collected from the renter's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental. Within the campaign validity dates, one person can make more than one rental. VAT is included in the specified prices. Changes arising from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid within the scope of vehicle stock offered by GoCAR. A different but equivalent vehicle from the specified vehicle group may be provided at the time of vehicle delivery. Vehicle rentals require a minimum age of 21 and at least a 1-year-old driver's license, depending on the vehicle groups. The GoCAR 25% Campaign Discount cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. For all your questions and requests regarding your reservation, you can call the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308. RentiCar and GoCAR reserve the right to change/cancel the campaign conditions. Campaign Request Date: 13.02.2026 / 13.03.2026, Travel Date: 13.02.2026 / 31.12.2026