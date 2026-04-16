Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Communication Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 30% discount will be applied to car rentals made from GoMobility Car Rental. Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of the car rental brands on these dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. To benefit from the campaign, the specified promotion code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or communicated by calling the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308. Individuals who are legally eligible to drive can benefit from the campaign. Atlas Car Rental 30% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying the discount to the daily net car rental fees. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, the GoMobility Car Rental terms of use will be valid at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter is obliged to meet these conditions. The GoMobility Car Rental Campaign is only valid for rentals lasting 1-29 days and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals. Early returns are not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund will be made. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services beyond this fee (different drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer to GoMobility Car Rental's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The guarantee amounts (deposit) for the relevant vehicle group are collected from the renter's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental. Within the campaign validity dates, one person can make more than one rental. VAT is included in the specified prices. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid within the vehicle stock offered by GoMobility Car Rental. A different but equivalent vehicle from the specified vehicle group may be provided at the time of vehicle delivery. Car rentals require a minimum age of 21 and at least 1 year of driving experience, depending on the vehicle groups. The GoMobility Car Rental 30% Campaign Discount cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. For all your questions and requests regarding reservations, you can call the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308. RentiCar and GoMobility Car Rental reserve the right to change or cancel the campaign conditions. Campaign validity dates: 16.04.2026 / 15.05.2026