Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for the car rentals made from www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Call Center within the specified transaction dates. 25% discount will be applied for car rentals made from Sixt Rent a Car’s locations. In order to benefit from the campaign, the promo code must be entered from the www.renticar.com website and/or must be given to the agent by calling 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Call Center. People who do not have any legal barriers to driving can benefit from the campaign. The rental conditions of Sixt Rent a Car are valid for the delivery of the vehicle within the campaign. Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly car rentals are not included to the campaign. Early return is not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund is made. The campaign is valid only for the car rental prices. Other services (drop off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer with his/her own credit card at Sixt Rent a Car’s office and will not be included to the campaign. Vehicle brand and model indicate a group, and a different brand and model in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. A person can make more than one reservation between the campaign validity dates. Prices include VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will also be reflected. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks of Sixt Rent a Car. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. You can call the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308 for all your questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Sixt Rent a Car reserve the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.