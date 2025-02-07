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We Are By Your Side for Long-Term Rentals!

We Are By Your Side for Long-Term Rentals!

Campaign Conditions

  • To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
  • The campaign is valid for rentals made by filling out the lead or via RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • Vehicle suggestions will be made based on your request.
  • The rental period will be calculated on the basis of the month you specify.
  • You can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.