0850 308 0 308
Contact Center
We Are By Your Side for Long-Term Rentals!
Campaign Conditions
To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for rentals made by filling out the lead or via RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
Vehicle suggestions will be made based on your request.
The rental period will be calculated on the basis of the month you specify.
You can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.