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MetropolCard Members are also Advantageous while Renting a Car from RentiCar

MetropolCard Members are also Advantageous while Renting a Car from RentiCar

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for the car rentals made from www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Call Center within the specified transaction dates.
  • For car rentals made from our business partners included in the campaign, a MetropolCard balance of 5% of the rental fee will be earned.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign, the MetropolCard number must be entered from the www.renticar.com website and/or must be given to the agent by calling 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Call Center.
  • People who do not have any legal barriers to driving can benefit from the campaign.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign the minimum driver's age and driver's license period may vary depending on the rental company.
  • Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly car rentals are not included to the campaign.
  • The campaign is valid only for the car rental prices. Other services (drop off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer with his/her own credit card at our business partner's office and will not be included to the campaign.
  • Vehicle brand and model indicate a group, and a different brand and model in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
  • A person can make more than one reservation between the campaign validity dates.
  • Prices include VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will also be reflected.
  • The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks of our business partners.
  • The rental conditions of the relevant company are valid for the delivery of the vehicle within the campaign.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code.
  • You can call the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308 for all your questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • RentiCar reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.