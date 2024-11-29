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Novacar Special Long Term Car Rental Opportunity for Companies!

Novacar Special Long Term Car Rental Opportunity for Companies!

Campaign Conditions

  • To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
  • The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • The campaign is valid for monthly and long-term rentals made from Novacar.
  • Valid for reservations of Renault Clio (Automatic) and Renault Austral (Automatic) vehicles.
  • One time only for one vehicle per rental.
  • Rental will be realized after the company review in accordance with the rental conditions.
  • Valid until 31.12.2024 for rentals to be made.
    • Renault Clio (Automatic) Renault Austral (Otomatic)
    Valid for minimum 1 month and maximum 12 months rental of Renault Clio (Automatic).

    Full insurance is included in the rental amount.

    There is a declaration right of 3,000 TL within the campaign.

    Winter tire 3.000 TL + VAT is charged monthly for each month used, optional.

    It is 31.000 TL + VAT per month.

    Within the scope of the campaign, the mileage limit is 15,000 km for 6-month rentals and 30,000 km for 12-month rentals.    		 Valid for minimum 1 month and maximum 6 months rentals of Renault Austral (Automatic).

    Full insurance is included in the rental amount.

    There is a 5,000 TL declaration right within the campaign.

    Winter tire 6.000 TL + VAT is charged monthly for each month used, optional.

    It is 47.990 TL + VAT per month.

    The mileage limit for 6-month rentals within the campaign is 15,000 km.