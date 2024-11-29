Valid for minimum 1 month and maximum 12 months rental of Renault Clio (Automatic).



Full insurance is included in the rental amount.



There is a declaration right of 3,000 TL within the campaign.



Winter tire 3.000 TL + VAT is charged monthly for each month used, optional.



It is 31.000 TL + VAT per month.



Within the scope of the campaign, the mileage limit is 15,000 km for 6-month rentals and 30,000 km for 12-month rentals.

Valid for minimum 1 month and maximum 6 months rentals of Renault Austral (Automatic).



Full insurance is included in the rental amount.



There is a 5,000 TL declaration right within the campaign.



Winter tire 6.000 TL + VAT is charged monthly for each month used, optional.



It is 47.990 TL + VAT per month.



The mileage limit for 6-month rentals within the campaign is 15,000 km.