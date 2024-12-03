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10% Discount Special for FastPay Users!

10% Discount Special for FastPay Users!

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com, the RentiCar App, or the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308 within the specified transaction dates.
  • Discounts will be applied to vehicle rentals from participating partners.
  • To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on the website or communicated to the Call Center.
  • Individuals without any legal restrictions on driving are eligible for the campaign.
  • Minimum driver age and license duration requirements may vary depending on the rental company.
  • Long-term rentals, commercial vehicles, and monthly rentals are excluded from the campaign.
  • The campaign is valid until December 31, 2025.
  • The discount will be calculated and applied based on net prices.
  • The campaign applies only to vehicle rental fees; additional services (such as one-way drop-off fees, extra services, insurance, deposits, etc.) are not covered by the campaign and must be paid separately by the customer at the partner's office using their own credit card.
  • The vehicle brand and model listed represent a group, and a different vehicle of the same segment may be provided at the rental office.
  • Customers may make more than one rental during the campaign period.
  • Prices include VAT, but any changes in taxes will be reflected accordingly.
  • The campaign is subject to the availability of vehicles offered by the partners.
  • The rental terms of the relevant company apply at the time of vehicle delivery.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with other promotions or discount codes.
  • For any inquiries or requests regarding reservations, please contact the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308.
  • RentiCar reserves the right to modify or cancel the campaign terms.