The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com, the RentiCar App, or the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308 within the specified transaction dates.
Discounts will be applied to vehicle rentals from participating partners.
To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on the website or communicated to the Call Center.
Individuals without any legal restrictions on driving are eligible for the campaign.
Minimum driver age and license duration requirements may vary depending on the rental company.
Long-term rentals, commercial vehicles, and monthly rentals are excluded from the campaign.
The campaign is valid until December 31, 2025.
The discount will be calculated and applied based on net prices.
The campaign applies only to vehicle rental fees; additional services (such as one-way drop-off fees, extra services, insurance, deposits, etc.) are not covered by the campaign and must be paid separately by the customer at the partner's office using their own credit card.
The vehicle brand and model listed represent a group, and a different vehicle of the same segment may be provided at the rental office.
Customers may make more than one rental during the campaign period.
Prices include VAT, but any changes in taxes will be reflected accordingly.
The campaign is subject to the availability of vehicles offered by the partners.
The rental terms of the relevant company apply at the time of vehicle delivery.
The campaign cannot be combined with other promotions or discount codes.
For any inquiries or requests regarding reservations, please contact the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar reserves the right to modify or cancel the campaign terms.