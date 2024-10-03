Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Valid for bookings made between October 3 - December 31, 2024. Within the campaign, a 15% discount will be applied for car rentals made with Mobil Up. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and / or by calling 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign. Mobil Up general rental conditions apply in the campaign. Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly rentals are not included in the campaign. Early return is not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund is made. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Mobil Up's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. Valid for maximum 29 days rentals. Valid in all locations. Valid on all Mobil Up vehicles. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle. Prices are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Mobil Up. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Mobil Up reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.