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20% Discount Journey with Green Motion is Waiting for You!

20% Discount Journey with Green Motion is Waiting for You!

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • The campaign is valid until 31.12.2024.
  • Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made from all Greenmotion locations.
  • The campaign is not valid at Adana Airport, Denizli Airport, Diyarbakır Airport, Erzurum, Fethiye, Gaziantep Airport, Konya Airport, Mardin, Mersin-Çukurova Airport, Muğla Menteşe, Ordu Airport, Samsun Airport, Tokat and Trabzon Airport.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and / or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
  • People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • Greenmotion general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
  • The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Greenmotion's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
  • The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
  • Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle.
  • The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Greenmotion.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
  • Maximum 29 days can be rented.
  • Cancellations made less than 24 hours before will be subject to a 1-day deduction.
  • The current price is applied in early return.
  • You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • RentiCar and Greenmotion reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.