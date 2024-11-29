The campaign is valid for car rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
A 25% discount will be applied to car rentals made from Goblin Car.
Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of the car rental brands on those dates. Therefore, by booking early, you can benefit from more advantageous prices.
To take advantage of the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website or communicated to the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
The campaign is open to individuals with no legal restrictions on using vehicles.
The Goblin Car 25% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying the discount to the daily net car rental fees.
For reservations made under the campaign, Goblin Car’s terms of use will apply at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter must meet these conditions.
The Goblin Car Campaign is valid only for rentals lasting 1 to 29 days and does not cover monthly or long-term rentals.
Early returns are not accepted for car rentals made within the campaign. In case of a no-show, no refund will be provided.
The campaign applies to car rental fees only. Other charges (such as drop-off fees, additional services, insurance, deposits, etc.) must be paid by the customer at Goblin Car’s office using their credit card and are not included in the campaign. Deposit amounts for the relevant vehicle group are collected from the guest’s personal credit card at the start of the rental period.
During the campaign validity dates, one person can make more than one rental.
The stated prices include VAT. Any changes due to taxes will be reflected additionally.
The campaign will be valid based on the vehicle stock offered by Goblin Car. During vehicle delivery, a similar but equivalent vehicle may be provided if the specified vehicle group is unavailable.
Car rental transactions require a minimum age of 21 and a valid driver’s license for at least one year, depending on the vehicle group.
The Goblin Car 25% Discount Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code.
For any questions or requests regarding reservations, you can contact the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and Goblin Car reserve the right to change or cancel the campaign terms.