Campaign Conditions

The discount coupon is valid on ucuzabilet.com's mobile application. In order to benefit from the campaign discount, you must log in as a member via Ucuzabilet's IOS and Android application and enter the discount coupon code included in the Reservation Confirmation Mail from RentiCar in the Use Discount Coupon field on the payment page. The discount coupon is for members only. To benefit from the discount, you must become a member and continue with the purchase. Each member can use the discount coupon once. The discount coupon cannot be used for reservations with options and pre-booked tickets. The discount coupon cannot be used for multiple flight options. In case of cancellation and refund of tickets purchased within the campaign, the discount coupon amount cannot be refunded. In case of cancellation and refund, the discount amount will be deducted from the total refund amount. The discount right will be earned only on domestic and international flight tickets, and airline rules will apply for cancellations, refunds and changes. The number of discount coupons is limited to 1000. The campaign will end when the number of discount coupons is over. The flight ticket and discount right cannot be transferred, sold or converted into cash. Ucuzabilet reserves the right to change the duration and conditions of the campaign. The discount right will be earned only on the flight ticket and airline rules will apply for cancellation, refund and changes. Ucuzabilet reserves the right to change the duration and conditions of the campaign.