Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com, RentiCar App and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made from Rentgo. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and / or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. The campaign can be used by persons who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle. Rentgo general rental conditions apply in the campaign. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Rentgo's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle. Rental is valid for rentals between 1-29 days. Early return is not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, there is no refund. VAT is included in the prices stated. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Rentgo. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount. Reservation cancellations up to 48 hours in advance are not accepted. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Rentgo reserve the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.