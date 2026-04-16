The campaign is valid for car rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Communication Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
Within the scope of the campaign, a 23% discount will be applied to car rentals made from DCL Kiralama, Favrica Car Rental, and GriRent.
Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and the occupancy rates of the car rental companies on the relevant dates. Therefore, early booking is recommended.
To benefit from the campaign, the promotion code specified during the reservation must be entered through www.renticar.com and/or communicated to the RentiCar Communication Center.
Individuals who do not have any legal restrictions on driving can benefit from the campaign.
The 23% discount campaign is applied to daily net car rental fees.
For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, the terms of use of the relevant car rental company (DCL Kiralama, Favrica Car Rental, GriRent) will be valid at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter must meet these conditions.
The campaign is valid only for rentals between 1 and 29 days and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals.
Early returns are not accepted for reservations made within the scope of the campaign. No refunds are provided in case of no-show (failure to pick up the vehicle).
The campaign is valid only for car rental fees. Additional services beyond the car rental fee (drop-off fee at a different location, additional driver, insurance, deposit, etc.) are paid by the customer at the car rental company's office with their own credit card and are not included in the campaign. The collateral (deposit) amounts for the relevant car group are collected at the beginning of the rental.
During the campaign period, one person can make multiple reservations.
VAT is included in the specified prices. Changes in tax rates may be reflected in the prices separately.
The campaign is limited to the vehicle stocks provided by the relevant companies (DCL Kiralama, Favrica Car Rental, GriRent). A vehicle of equivalent type may be provided instead of the selected vehicle group upon delivery.
Car rental transactions require a minimum age of 21 and a driver's license held for at least 1 year, depending on the vehicle group.
The discount offered within this campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns and promotion codes.
For all your questions and requests regarding reservations, you can contact the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and the relevant car rental companies reserve the right to change the campaign conditions and to cancel the campaign.