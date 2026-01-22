Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid only for car rental transactions made through the RentiCar Communication Center (0850 308 308) within the specified validity dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a net 20% discount is applied to eligible car rentals made through the call center. The campaign is not valid for reservations made through the www.renticar.com website or mobile application. The discount is only manually applied by call center representatives. The campaign is valid in selected locations: Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Mugla. Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and vehicle availability on those dates. The net 20% discount is calculated on the daily net car rental fee. The discount amount is not shown separately on the website or price lists. Individuals who are legally eligible to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, the valid rental and usage terms and conditions of the respective car rental company apply at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter must meet these conditions. The campaign is valid only for rentals lasting 1-29 days. Monthly and long-term rentals are excluded from the campaign. Early returns are not accepted for rentals made within the scope of the campaign. No refunds will be issued in case of no-show (failure to pick up the vehicle). The campaign is valid only for the car rental fee. All additional services beyond the car rental fee (e.g., one-way drop-off fee, extra services, insurance, deposit, etc.) are paid by the customer at the time of vehicle delivery, at the respective office, and with their own credit card. The guarantee (deposit) amounts for the relevant vehicle group are collected from the renter's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental. A person can make multiple rentals during the campaign period. VAT is included in the stated prices. Legal changes in tax rates may be reflected separately. The campaign is valid with a limited stock of vehicles allocated during the campaign period. A vehicle of a different but equivalent group to the reserved vehicle may be provided at the time of delivery. Car rental transactions are subject to a minimum age of 21 and a minimum of 1 year of driving experience, depending on the vehicle group. This campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign, discount, or promotion. For all questions and requests regarding reservations and the campaign, please contact the RentiCar Communication Center at 0850 308 308. RentiCar reserves the right to change the campaign conditions or to terminate the campaign.