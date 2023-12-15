Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center within the specified transaction dates. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. A 5% discount will be applied for car rentals made from our business partners included in the campaign. The promo code is valid for 30 days from the date of issue. The campaign can be benefited by people who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle. Minimum 21 years of age and 1 year of driving license are required for participation in the campaign. Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly rentals are not included in the campaign. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at the office of our business partner with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by our business partners. The rental conditions of the relevant company are valid for the delivery of the vehicle within the campaign. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.